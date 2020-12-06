JoAnn M. McPoland, 78, of Dubuque, died Thursday, December 3, 2020, at her home.
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. today at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home.
The Mass of Christian Burial for JoAnn will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, December 7, 2020, at Church of the Resurrection, with Father Phil Gibbs as the Celebrant. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery. The Mass will be live-streamed on Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home’s Facebook page and will also be available to view later at www.hskfhcares.com.
JoAnn was born on November 29, 1942, in Balltown, IA, the daughter of John and Delores (Link) Brimeyer. On June 18, 1960, she married Robert (Sam) McPoland at Sacred Heart Church in Dubuque. They had their marriage blessed in their home 60 years later on June 18, 2020.
JoAnn worked for the Dubuque Community Schools for 28.5 years before she retired.
Survivors include her husband, Robert (Sam), of Dubuque; children, Shelly (Shawn) Klinkhammer, Mike (Kelli) McPoland, Jim McPoland and Bob (Michelle) McPoland; grandchildren, Robert and Shawn Klinkhammer, Ashley McPoland, Samantha, Jeana and John McPoland, Brianna and Samuel McPoland and many friends and family.
JoAnn is preceded in death by her father, John Brimeyer; mother, Delores (Link) Brimeyer; one son, John McPoland; one brother, John Brimeyer; and daughter-in-law, Lori McPoland.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Church of the Resurrection or Hospice of Dubuque.
The McPoland family would like to specially thank all involved in caring for JoAnn, especially Dr. Andrea Ries, who was her physician for many years. Dr. Ries was always so kind and such a good listener. The family would like to also thank Church of the Resurrection, especially Deacon Mike Ellis, and Hospice of Dubuque, especially Hillary and Stacey.
