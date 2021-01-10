RICHFIELD, Minn — Sister Elizabeth (Julianne) Toohey, O.P., died on Jan. 3, 2021, at home in Richfield.
A prayer service of remembering will be held Tuesday, Jan. 12, at Sinsinawa, Wis., at 6:30 p.m. Funeral services will be at a later date.
Sister Elizabeth was born Sept. 22, 1935, in Spaulding, Neb., to Jules and Mary Johanna (Vande Vegt) Toohey. She is survived by one sister, nieces, nephews, and her Dominican Sisters.
Sister Elizabeth was delighted by life. She saw the face of God, the face of Sophia in everyone and everything. Her kindness, humor and wisdom were an anchor.
Sister Elizabeth taught music in Illinois, Wisconsin, and Italy. She was director of initial membership for the Dominicans, worked over 30 years in Minneapolis-St. Paul as a director of retreats and cofounder of a spiritual direction training center. Sister Elizabeth dances now in the Divine Presence.