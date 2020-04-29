POTOSI, Wis. — Wilma H. Russell, age 99, of Potosi, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020, at Orchard Manor Nursing Home.
She was born on August 14, 1920, in Liberty Township, Grant County, the daughter of Leo and Elsie (Wenzel) Fritz. Wilma attended country school. On February 17, 1938, she was united in marriage to Frederick Russell in Dubuque, IA. After their marriage, the couple farmed and Frederick worked for Dubuque Packing Company for over 40 years. Wilma was a great cook and enjoyed watching Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy, Lawrence Welk and playing Bingo. She was a devoted Catholic and prayed the rosary daily. Wilma had a love for music and enjoyed singing and playing in the Bell Choir at Orchard Manor. She dearly loved spending time with her family and had the best laugh.
Survivors include her children, Donald (Cecelia), Royce (Elaine), Mildred (Carroll) Martini, Eleanor (Howard) Bowman, Duane, Joanne (Jim) McNeil and Stephen (Teri) Russell; 18 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; nine great-great grandchildren; special friend, Jackie Blindert; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
In addition to her parents, Wilma was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick in 1999; her siblings: Lorraine Pagenkopf, Edith (Clinton) Russell, Curtis (Darlene), Walter (Evelyn), Douglas (Rosella), Donald (Jeanette), and Eldon (Connie) Fritz.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Andrew Catholic Church, in Tennyson, with Father Richard Leffler officiating. Burial will be in St. Andrew Cemetery, Tennyson. Due to the COVID-19 crisis, a celebration of life will be held at a later date, which will be published. Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, in Potosi, is entrusted with her care.
The family would like to thank Jackie Blindert and Orchard Manor Nursing Home for their care and compassion for Wilma. The family would also like to thank Sue at Orchard Manor for her special attention to Wilma.
