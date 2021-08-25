CUBA CITY, Wis. — Donald G. Brewer, 90, of Cuba City, WI passed away on Monday, August 23, 2021 at Azura Memory Care in Eau Claire, WI. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 27th at the United Methodist Church in Cuba City, WI with Pastor JoAnn Meyer officiating. Burial with military honors accorded will be in the Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Cuba City, WI. Family and friends may call on Friday, August 27th from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family.
Donnie was born on December 10, 1930 to Guerdon & Helen (Curtis) Brewer in Cuba City, WI. He married Cleone J. Ostrander on August 14, 1953 in Lancaster, WI.
He was a US Air Force Korean War veteran and a member of the American Legion Post #104, Cuba City, WI. He was an original charter member of the Cole Acres Country Club. He owned and operated Farmer Quality Feed Mill and B&B Oil Company in Cuba City, WI.
Donnie enjoyed fishing, camping, golfing, bowling, an avid Wisconsin Badgers & Green Bay Packers fan, but most of all he enjoyed time spent with his family and friends. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Donnie is survived by a daughter, Debra (Ted) Short of Osseo, WI; a son, David Brewer of Madison, WI; 5 grandchildren: Zachary (Lee Ann) Short of Waunakee, WI; Reed (Brittany) Short of Waunakee, WI, Amanda Brewer, Tanya Brewer and Sara Harris all of Lancaster, WI; 4 great grandchildren: Stella, Nolan, Elin & Gracie; 3 sisters: Betty Ostrander, Judith Vogel & Linda Ralph; a brother: Robert Brewer; along with many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Cleone (May 4, 2014), a son, Bruce and a brother-in-law, Robert Ostrander.
In lieu of flowers a Donald G. Brewer Memorial Fund has been established. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.haudenshieldfuneralhome.com.