Heather Marie “Huzzy” (Pergande) Mitchell-Key, 46 of Dubuque passed away February 12, 2022. Funeral services will be at 2pm Monday February 21, 2022, at the Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory 2595 Rockdale Road with Rev. Jonathan Crawford officiating, visitation will be from 11 am until time of services on Monday.
Heather was born on January 31, 1976, in Dubuque the daughter of Daniel and Doris (Stelpflug) Pergande. She attended South Western School in Hazel Green and later Dubuque Senior. On July 20, 2002, she married Kelvin R. Key Jr.
Heather formerly worked for Swiss Colony in Dickeyville and was lastly working for Faith and Family as a in home caregiver. She enjoyed playing darts and participated in league at the Aragon Tap. Her family was the most important thing in her life.
She is survived by her husband Kelvin, 5 children Daniel (Alexis) Mitchell, Gage Mitchell, Colt Key, Zeke Key, and Corbin Key, her three grandchildren Amiyah, Cannon, and Aiden, her sister Candi Churchill, a brother Jeremy (Meg) Pergande, her best friend Christina Ties and her faithful companion Lexi.
She was preceded in death by a son Reginald in infancy, a sister Jennifer and another faithful companion Tina-Bean.
In lieu of flowers a Heather “Huzzy” Mitchell-Key memorial fund has been established.