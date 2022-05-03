CUBA CITY, Wis. — Leanne J. Banfield, 84, of Cuba City, died on Sunday, May 1, 2022.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 7, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Cuba City. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Casey-McNett Funeral Home Cremation Services, of Cuba City, is assisting the family.

