DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Theresa D. Brandenburg, 72, formerly of Dyersville, passed away, Friday, September 17, 2020, at Elkader Care Center in Elkader.
Visitation for Theresa will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at Reiff Funeral Home in Dyersville. Family and friends are welcome to attend, keeping in mind the social distancing etiquette. The family requests everyone to wear a mask. Anyone wishing to send a memorial may send them to Reiff Funeral Home Attn: Theresa Brandenburg Family, PO Box 271, Dyersville, Iowa, 52040.
Services for Theresa will occur at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, with Pastor Mike Jones presiding. Burial will take place in Oakland Cemetery in Manchester, Iowa, at a later date.
Theresa was born on November 6, 1947, in Camp Douglas, WI, daughter of Lester and Marie (Hitzler) Kegler. She received her education from Holy Ghost Catholic Elementary School and Visitation Academy both in Dubuque. On August 27, 1981, she was united in marriage to Bruce W. Brandenburg at United Methodist Church in Epworth, Iowa. She worked at Ertl and later Modernfold in Dyersville for many years until her retirement.
Theresa was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She truly enjoyed all the time she spent with her children and grandchildren. She was very artistically talented, she loved to sketch and decorate her home. She was very witty and humorous and loved Maxine the Hallmark Lady.
She is survived by her three children, Tracy Lin (Earl) Stickfort, of Fort Madison, IA, Donald (Kristie) Culbertson, of Henderson, NV, and Benjamin (Denise) Culbertson, of Kalona, IA; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; two sisters, Dorothy (Louis) Smothers, of Dubuque, and Maggie (Dave) Hoyt, of Prairie Du Chien, WI; four brothers, Gerard (Vicky) Kegler, George (Wanda) Kegler, Francis (Jana) Kegler, all of Casper, WY, and Christopher Kegler, of Bar Nunn, WY.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a granddaughter, Haley Coppes; a sister, Ann (Joe) Genz; a brother, John (JoAnn) Kegler; sister-in-law, Lucinda Kegler.
A Theresa D. Brandenburg memorial fund has been established. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com.