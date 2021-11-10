Ihlene G. Stockel, 97, of Dubuque, IA died Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Lake Wales, FL from a massive stroke. Funeral services were held in Windom, MN on November 9, 2021 with burial at Hauges Family Cemetery, Bergen, MN. A Celebration of Life will be held at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home, 2659 JFK Rd. in Dubuque, IA on Friday, November 12, 2021 from 4:00 to 6:30 pm.
Ihlene was born in Belmont Township in Jackson County, MN on June 9, 1924, daughter of Emmett and Anne (Hill) Elness. Her father died in 1931 and her mother married Ralph Noe in 1937. The family settled in Waterloo, IA where she graduated from high school. Following graduation in 1942 she moved to Detroit, MI where she became “Rosie the Riveter” in a B-17 bomber factory. After the war she joined her family in Dubuque, IA where she met the love of her life Luvern (Louie) Stockel . They were married September 21, 1948. Their only child, Charlene Anne, was born October 19, 1949. Ihlene and Louie had a loving and devoted marriage for 65 years until his death in 2014. Ihlene worked in retail until she suffered a severe back injury from a tobogganing accident in 1964. At age 60 she became a Real Estate Agent until she retired in 1983. After retirement, she and Louie enjoyed summers at their cottage in Bellevue, IA and winters at their home in Lake Wales, FL.
Survivors include her daughter Charlene (Charles) Osier of Clive, IA; grandsons John (Erin) Osier of Urbandale, IA and Thomas (Laura) Osier of Dallas, TX; great-grandchildren Kate and Quinn Osier of Urbandale, IA and Colette, Wallace and Pearl Osier of Dallas, TX. Ihlene was preceded in death by her husband Louie, her parents, her brother Loren Elness, and her sister Ruth Anne (Noe) Lord.
The family especially thanks Tom Mottet, Bellevue, IA and Jim Heilbrun, Lake Wales, FL for their unending love and support for Ihlene and Louie so they were able to stay living independently in their homes for the last years of their lives.
The family requests no flowers.
Memorials may be made to American Legion Post 787, 5740 Menominee Road, East Dubuque, IL 61025 where her husband Louie was a member for 69 years.