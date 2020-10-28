DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Gary L Rahe, 68, of Dyersville, passed away Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at his home after a long battle with Multiple Systems Atrophy (MSA).
Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, October 30, 2020, at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville. Visitation will continue Saturday morning from 9 to 10 a.m. at Kramer Funeral Home prior to funeral services. Masks are strongly encouraged and social distancing appreciated both at the funeral home and at church.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020, at St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville, with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. Dennis Quint will officiate.
Gary was born September 10, 1952, in Manchester, the son of Leroy “Dutch” and Wilma “Billie” (Klostermann) Rahe. He married Deanne “Dee” Dingbaum on October 5, 1974, in Petersburg. Together they farmed east of Dyersville and he enjoyed farming and spending time with his children and grandchildren. Some hobbies included golfing, playing cards and enjoying a good laugh.
Survivors include his wife, Dee; children, Angela (Ben) Blomfield, of London, England, Kevin (Gina) Rahe, of Farley, Keith (Charli) Rahe, of Gilberts, IL, Kurt (fiancé Holly Maurer) Rahe, of Delhi; grandchildren, Bay and Mylo Blomfield, Mason, Cole and Taylor Rahe, Rossilyn, Jackson and Weston Rahe, Keegan and Krailyn Rahe; siblings, Jeff (Deb) Rahe, of Dubuque, Daryl Rahe, of Cedar Rapids, Kathy Chapman, of Fairfax, and Diane (Frank) Klostermann, of Atkins; in-laws, Jolene Rahe, of Dyersville, Mike (Sandy) Dingbaum, of Earlville, Mary Waterman, of Guttenberg, and Denny (Sylvia) Dingbaum, of DeWitt.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Daniel Rahe; and two nieces, Sheri Chapman and Kari Klostermann; parents-in-law, Luvern Dingbaum and Dorie Mallicoat; and a brother-in-law, Rudy Waterman.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.kramerfuneral.com.