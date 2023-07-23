Mary Ann Bradley, Epworth, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 29, Reiff Funeral Home, Epworth. Mass of Christian burial: 11:30 a.m. Saturday, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Epworth.

Connie E. Fessler, Biloxi, Miss. — Celebration of life: 1 to 4 p.m. today, Earlville (Iowa) Community Center.

