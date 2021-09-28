CUBA CITY, Wis. — Mary Martina “Tina” Runde, 91, of Cuba City, Wisconsin, died Saturday, September 25, 2021, in the presence of her six children after a short illness.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 30, 2021, at Immaculate Conception Church in Kieler with Rev. Bernard Rott officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Services will be live streamed through Facebook on the funeral home page. Friends may call from 3-7 p.m. Wednesday at Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City where the parish wake service will be at 2:45 p.m. Friends may also call from 9:45-10:45 a.m. Thursday at the Immaculate Conception Parish Center before the service. The family requests you utilize masks during the duration of your visit at the funeral home, parish center and in the church.
Tina was born on November 27, 1929, on the family farm near Hazel Green, Wisconsin, the daughter of Martin and Josephine (Weis) Legler. She attended Coon Branch School and graduated as valedictorian of her class at Hazel Green High School. After graduation she attended Bayless Business College and worked as a secretary in Dubuque, Iowa. On November 10, 1951, she married Burnette V. “Bud” Runde. True partners, Tina and Bud farmed together until their retirement in 1984. They were married for 61 years until his death on July 16, 2013.
Tina was a woman of deep faith who loved her family. She was involved with 4-H, Ladies Sodality, CEW, Badger Camp, and was a multi-gallon blood donor.
Tina had incredible gardens and was an amazing cook and baker. She was a skilled seamstress, avid reader, enjoyed playing cards, puzzling, and loved living in her country home with her kitties.
Survivors include her children, Nancy Wallin, Waunakee, WI; Steve (Diane) Runde, Cuba City, WI, Cathy (Marty) Smith, Windsor, CA, Rod (Stephanie) Runde, Appleton, WI, Mary Jo (Pat) Cunningham, San Antonio, TX, and Dennis (Kristin) Runde, Bradenton, FL; a daughter-in-law, Jane McCartney, Hazel Green, WI; a sister-in-law, Mary Legler, East Dubuque, IL; 17 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by a son, Dave; a grandson, Adam; a great-granddaughter, Gianna; and a brother, Joseph Legler.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Immaculate Conception/Holy Ghost School and sent to the school or to the funeral home.
A special thank you for the excellent medical care in the Neuro-ICU at UW-Hospital in Madison.
Online condolences and memories for the family are encouraged and may be left at www.caseymcnett.com.