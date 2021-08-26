Donald S. Carroll Telegraph Herald Aug 26, 2021 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — Donald S. Carroll, 80, of Prairie du Chien, died on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021.Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at Garrity Funeral Home in Prairie du Chien, where a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prairie-du-chein-wis Crawford-county-wis Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today Police: Dubuque woman faces felony charge related to badly injured toddler son UPDATE: East Dubuque police locate missing person Where are they now? Dubuque native gave up football, embraced role of 'girl dad' Where are they now? Dubuque brothers, now blind, see bright futures Local law enforcement reports