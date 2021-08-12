SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Robert Joseph Frommelt passed away on August 6, 2021 with his loving family by his side. Bob is survived by wife Barbara Ann (Cassidy) Frommelt, siblings Kathi Selle (Mike Selle) and David Frommelt (Kay Frommelt), daughters Martha Frommelt (David Feldshuh), Carol Frommelt, Gayle Frommelt (Seth Temin), Connie (Frommelt) Ciesielski (Dan Ciesielski) and grandchildren Adam Felderman, Cory Felderman, Jessica Errthum, Sara Davis, Bobby Minkewicz, Kate Minkewicz, Emily Ciesielski, Anna Ciesielski , Noah Feldshuh, Zach Feldshuh, Hannah Feldshuh and six great-grandchildren.
Born in Dubuque, Iowa on August 1, 1934, Bob was a wonderful and generous man who loved his family unconditionally, worked hard all his life and, until his last moments, asked first about his wife’s well- being before his own and was always ready to hold her hand. Bob was married for 66 years to Barb. Theirs was a romance that started at age 14 when Bob offered Barb a stick of gum. Seven years later, Bob and Barb married and started a family. Bob was the most gentle and loving dad, known for his skill in putting babies to sleep on his broad chest. Bob taught his daughters the importance of work, community service, and that family comes first.
In his school days, Bob became known as “The Bear”, an All American football player for the Loras College Duhawks, and the most decorated lineman in the school’s history. He continued to love football as a fan, cheering on the Chicago Bears, no matter what, win or lose.
In his professional life, Bob worked hard, without the need for personal accolades. Bob started at the family business, Frommelt Industries in Dubuque, Iowa, as a teen, putting up tents and awnings. He progressed to executive CEO, and his original contributions earned a number of patents issued in his name.
After work Bob was known to bring home three briefcases so often that his family moved his desk into the family room to make sure that he would work in the mix of things.
Bob was a generous, insightful, and practical leader of Frommelt Industries. He learned the business from the ground up and was respected for his knowledge and his integrity, as well as his popcorn, made for the office on Fridays. Bob’s favorite phrase was “Ask for the Order.”
In his community, Bob was a trustee of his church for almost twenty years, and the founding president of the Thunder Hills Country Club. In the 1970s, Thunder Hills was the second Planned United Development (PUD) in the State of Iowa. Bob served on many boards and committees to help grow these communities. Living in Thunder Hills enabled many happy times with his family, teaching everyone golf and hosting holidays with his beloved wife, Barb, at their home.
In 2004, Bob and Barb retired and began a wonderful chapter in Rio Verde, Arizona. Later moving to Scottsdale, Bob and Barb continued to enjoy the sunshine, returning to the Midwest each summer.
A memorial page is established at https://www.mykeeper.com/profile/RobertFrommelt . Notes of condolences and memories can be shared there. A private memorial Mass will be held in Iowa. Memorial gifts can be sent to https://alumni.loras.edu/FrommeltScholarship or mailed to Loras College, memo line Robert J. Frommelt Scholarship, Attn: Development Office, 1450 Alta Vista St., Dubuque, IA 52001 or a charity of your choice. Or Bob would want you to spend time with those you love.