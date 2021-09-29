ASBURY, Iowa — Elvira “Vi” Antonette Garrett, 96, of Asbury, Iowa passed peacefully on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Terrace Glen Village in Marion, IA. Visitation will be from 9:00 am to 10:30 am Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Resurrection Church, 4300 Asbury Road, Dubuque IA. Followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30am. Burial will take place at Resurrection Cemetery, Asbury, IA.
Vi was born on May 27, 1925 in Galena, Illinois, the daughter of Ben and Emma (Holland) Knobbe.
Vi attended St Mary’s Grade School and graduated from Galena High School. She first worked at Savanna Army Depot, then Dubuque John Deere Tractor Works.
On May 29, 1948 she married William Ames Garrett at St. Patrick’s Church, Dubuque, Iowa. He preceded her in death on June 17, 2005.
She thoroughly enjoyed reading, gardening, canning, cooking and quilting. In addition she enjoyed working with Holy Trinity Church and School and her many volunteer activities. She spent a lifetime being around her family and extended family cooking, sharing and enjoying comradery until her passing.
Vi will be greatly missed by her two children; Robert (Rhonda) Garrett of Wausau, WI, Patricia (Kris) Koelker of Marion, IA and four grandchildren: Corey (Hannah Westbrook) Garrett of Denver CO, Caitlin Garrett of Minneapolis, MN, Kelsey (Ben) Struik of Marion, IA and Lauren Koelker of Madison, WI.
She is survived by her sister-in-law, Maryann (Clarence) Seitz of Asbury, IA and many nieces and nephews.
Vi was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers and six sisters including; Orville Knobbe, Irene (Willey) Ganshirt, Harry (Vi) Knobbe, Helen (Ted) Kendrick, Ethel (Ben) Troy, Cecelia (Walter) Wodynski, Alice (Archie) Jackson, Florence (Bill) Dimke.
The Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home 2659 John F. Kennedy Rd., Dubuque, Iowa is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com.
The family would like to extend a special thank you the staff of Mercy Hospice Team of Cedar Rapids Iowa for their compassionate care.