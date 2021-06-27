POTOSI, Wis. — Sandra J. Kaiser, 76, of Potosi, formerly of Menominee, IL, passed away suddenly on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at the home of her cousin in East Dubuque, IL.
Per Sandy’s wishes, there will be no public visitation or service. Burial will be in St. Andrew Cemetery, Tennyson, WI.
Sandy was born in Dubuque, on September 10, 1944, the daughter of Minor and Helen (Becker) Maas. She was a graduate of Dubuque Senior High School, class of 1963.
Sandy was formerly employed at Wm. C. Brown Publishing Company and later at Carlisle Graphics, both in Dubuque. She loved working with her flowers, sewing, giving to others and helping everyone.
Surviving is her husband, Gary A. “Bear” Kaiser, of Potosi; her three children, Vickie (Gary) Scharpf, of Galena, IL, Johnny Werner, of East Dubuque, and Roger Werner of Frisco, Colorado; three grandchildren, Christopher (Ashley), Cody and Paige (fiancé Nate); great-grandchildren, Payton, Josie, C.J., Ridley, Brayson and one due in September; three stepchildren, Kurt (Julie) Kaiser, of Lodi, WI, Rene (Steve) Salerno, of Verona, WI, and Scott Kaiser, of Pardeeville, WI; four stepgrandchildren, Jack, Kyra, Nick and Abby; her siblings, Kathy (Ron) Gillen, Geraldine (Ray) Eversoll, Sue (Albert) Riedel, Barb (Dale) Jasper, Bev (Tom) Krogman, Tim (Linda) Maas, Rod (Sue) Maas, Shelly (Tom) Gavin and Jeff (Annie) Maas; her Kaiser in-laws, Marvin (Marlene) Kaiser, of Dubuque, Don (JoAnn) Kaiser, of Cedar Rapids, IA, Tom (friend Vickie) Kaiser, of Dubuque, Mary Jane Lynch, of Prairie du Sac, WI, and Pat (Doug) Moran, of Dubuque; plus numerous nieces and nephews.
Sandy was preceded in death by her parents, Minor and Helen; her siblings, Joyce Maas and Minor Maas; and her in-laws, Francis & Norma Jean Kruser, Mary Kaiser and Roger Lynch.
Miller Funeral Home of East Dubuque is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.millerfhed.com.