Sally Anne Parker, 85, of Dubuque, died Monday, October 3, 2022, at her home.
Visitation will be from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Sally will be 10:30 am Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at St. Anthony Catholic Church with Father Steven Rosonke as the Celebrant. Entombment will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque.
Sally was born September 14, 1937, in Dubuque, IA, the daughter of Harry H. and Mildred Schaan Wilberding. On June 8, 1968, she married Jack Frank Parker at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Dubuque.
She graduated from Immaculate Conception Academy and worked in banking.
Sally was a faithful member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church. In her earlier years, she loved to bowl and play volleyball and had won several medals. She and Jack enjoyed traveling throughout the United States, visiting almost every state.
Survivors include her husband, Jack; one sister, Carole (Dave) Welu of Dubuque; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Alan.
Our sincerest thank you to Hospice of Dubuque, and Mercy Hospital for their care and comfort.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.
