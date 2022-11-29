Garry Frederick Clauer, 81, passed away at Luther-Manor Nursing Home on Friday, November 25, after a courageous battle with Parkinsons’ Disease.
Visitation will be from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm Thursday, December 1, 2022 at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory. A prayer service will be at 7:00 pm.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Garry will be 10:30 am Friday, December 2, 2022, at Church of the Resurrection with Father Phil Gibbs as the Celebrant. Military honors will be rendered by the American Legion Post #6 and the Iowa Army National Guard.
Garry was born in Cassville, WI on July 1, 1941. He was the eldest son of Clyde “Ike” and Luella Hubanks Clauer. He served in the US Army from 1963 to 1966 and was proud of his Veteran status and that his son followed in his footsteps. He was united in marriage to Mary Jane (Zahina) Schaefer on October 2, 1992 in Dubuque. He was a lifetime farmer and a longtime employee of the Dubuque Packing House. He then worked for the City of Dubuque as a Bus Driver. Garry loved to travel, whether it was flying to foreign countries or just jumping in the van with his wife to complete their goal of seeing all 50 states. His favorite place was Europe, especially Germany, where he had been stationed as a Sergeant in the Army. He loved discovering new dining options as he traveled. Garry was a friend to everyone. In his younger years he enjoyed hosting hog roasts at his farm, having wild game feeds with his buddies, and entertaining every New Years Eve. He loved cooking and making sure everyone was well fed. Most recently, his favorite pastime was playing the slots and watching old westerns.
Garry is survived by his wife and partner of 45 years, Mary Jane. His two sons Garry M. (Carrie) Clauer of Potosi, WI; and Michael (May) Clauer of Sanford, NC; his stepchildren, Audrey (Richard) May of Cedar Rapids, IA; Mary (Mitch) Porter of Fairfax, IA; Charlene Wiezorek of Dubuque; Kelly (Doug Parch) Schaefer of Chandler, AZ; Misty (Don) Slaats of East Dubuque, IL; Bill Heacock of Cedar Falls, IA; 10 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; his nephew, Jim Clauer of Dubuque, IA; and niece, Judy (Heath) Rummelhart of North Liberty, IA.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Denny Clauer; his beloved grandson, Tyler Clauer; and his feline friend Bootsie.
A special thank you to Luther Manor for their care and support of Garry.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Garry’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
