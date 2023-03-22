That almost 90 year old fun loving, “Out to Lunch” lady, Caroline M. (Bach), (Drumm), (Kennicker) Welsh, of Dubuque passed away from lung cancer on Thursday, March 16, 2023. To honor Caroline’s life, family and friends are encouraged to come and have some great laughs and fun from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., on Friday, March 24, 2023, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, where there will be a parish scripture wake service held at 3:45 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Holy Spirit Parish, Holy Ghost Church, with Rev. Steven M. Garner officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. She has provided a little ceramic token of her life for all to take home.

Caroline began her extraordinary life on July 8, 1933, at her parents’ home at 2420 Queen Street. She was the daughter of William F. and Caroline “Carrie” (Weiland) Bach.

