That almost 90 year old fun loving, “Out to Lunch” lady, Caroline M. (Bach), (Drumm), (Kennicker) Welsh, of Dubuque passed away from lung cancer on Thursday, March 16, 2023. To honor Caroline’s life, family and friends are encouraged to come and have some great laughs and fun from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., on Friday, March 24, 2023, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, where there will be a parish scripture wake service held at 3:45 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Holy Spirit Parish, Holy Ghost Church, with Rev. Steven M. Garner officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. She has provided a little ceramic token of her life for all to take home.
Caroline began her extraordinary life on July 8, 1933, at her parents’ home at 2420 Queen Street. She was the daughter of William F. and Caroline “Carrie” (Weiland) Bach.
When Caroline was 10 years old her father, William, who was a engineer with the Milwaukee Railroad, died (age 54 years old on March 16, 1944), suddenly from a heart attack while driving the train into the Dubuque yard. From that point on she grew up very fast and started to help her mother, Carrie, with chores around the house. She attended Sacred Heart School. The great depression era and World War II was hard for Caroline and her family.
Caroline was married 3 times, Peter W. Genz-Drumm, Robert A. Kennicker and lastly to Melvin L. Welsh.
Caroline started working at the age of sixteen at the Sweetheart Bakery, AKA Trausch Bakery, and she had a blast there making donuts. Caroline started at the Dubuque Packing Company in 1952, and she loved the people there. She was a member of the Local # 150 of the Amalgamated Meat Cutters and Butcher Workman Union. She enjoyed working in many of the departments at the packing house, and was able to retire in 1977. After that she worked at The Kennedy Mall and Kohl’s Dept. Store. Mom donated many artifacts and pictures for the Telegraph Herald book, People of the Pack, published in 2014. She was an active member of the Democratic Party, and volunteered for many moons at the Dubuque County election polls.
Caroline and Bob bought their home in 1958, and remodeled it from top to bottom. Mom was always proud of the house and kept it in great shape. It is where she wanted to live until she died, and she got her wish. In Caroline’s spare time she loved butchering at the Kennicker farm. In 1985, Bill taught Caroline how to play Cribbage. In the fall of that year, Caroline found out that her brother, Oliver “Ben”, was teaching her daughter, Rox, how to play. When Bill came back to Iowa, Caroline, Bill, Ben and Rox all played Cribbage together.
Caroline, Irv, Karl and Rox enjoyed vacationing with Bill Bach, in Martinsdale, Montana.
Caroline was given the special gift from God of five children, three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Caroline loved her pet cats, Baby Bell, Trooper, and especially Cleo, who was with Caroline for 23 years. The Christmas holidays were Caroline’s favorite time of year.
Caroline had many special friends throughout her life including: Lois Moes, Tony Pfab Sr. (deceased), Mabel Barnett (deceased) and her friends at the Dubuque Pack and Sweetheart Bakery.
Surviving are her children, Lynn Gilbreath, Dubuque, Karl (Jackie) Kennicker, Bondville, IL and twin daughters, Robin M. Kennicker, Dubuque and Rox Ann “Roxie” Kressig, Kieler, WI; 3 grandchildren, Christina Neyen, Krystal Rose (Jason) Faust and Kelvin Robert (Jacey) Kennicker, all of Dubuque; 2 great-grandchildren, Landon Paul Faust and Leighton Rose Faust; a former son-in-law, Joseph Neyen; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Caroline was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Kelvin Joseph Kennicker; a great-granddaughter, Taylor (Neyen) Downey; 4 brothers; a sister; her former husbands; 2 sons-in-law, Larry Gilbreath and Jerry Kressig; a niece, a nephew and several former in-laws; and a close family friend, Ted Roepsch.
Over the years Mom had many special doctors and team members who helped her.
Mom was unique in her own special way. She always educated us about responsibility, respect, and the values of life.
Mom’s favorite saying was, “I was out to lunch”, she even had special license plates with that phrase.
Mom, we love you and miss you very much!
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Kennicker children in Caroline’s memory and may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Caroline Kennicker Welsh Family.
