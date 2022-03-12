DAWSON, Minn. — It is with great sorrow to announce that Donna Maiers passed away on Monday, March 7, 2022 at the age of 86 years old. Family was such an integral part of her life, and she was surrounded by her family when she passed.
Shirley Madonna Mozena Maiers (better known as Donna or Donnie) was born on December 6, 1935 to Frank & Hattie Mozena in Dubuque Iowa. She married Gene Maiers November 1954. From this union, they were blessed with six children: Rob (Vickie) Maiers, Beth (Mike) Westby, Laurie (Ronald, deceased) Plate, Mike Maiers (deceased), Sue Tuff, and Thomas Maiers. In 1968, Gene & Donna moved their family to Dawson MN. They purchased a farm previously owned by Gene’s grandfather. The family of eight worked hard farming the land, raising cattle & hogs and operating Maiers Hardware and Home Center. In 1987, Gene & Donna moved to Kansas City. She worked at International Association of Administrative Professionals (IAAP) until her retirement in 2000. After her retirement, Gene & Donna enjoyed their golden years in Surprise AZ. Donna could slop the hogs, pull a calf, and shovel manure like every other farm wife. In addition, she professionally served the board of directors and members of IAAP.
Most importantly, Donna was the nucleus of our family. She was the means and source of our being and existence. God is our Lord and Creator, and our parents were the reflection of the attributes of the Almighty God. Donna is survived by 17 grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren and one great, great grandchild. One brother-in-law, Wayne Maiers, and several nieces and nephews.
Per Donna’s request, there will be no memorial services held. Burial with immediate family will be held at a later date. Condolence cards may be sent to Sue Tuff, 220 3rd St, Dawson MN 56232 and will be shared with the entire family.
Memorial donations may be made out to Lac qui Parle Hope Network; 620 5th Ave; Madison, MN 56256; 320-413-0592. LqP Hope Network helps local citizens who have been touched by cancer. Rest in peace, GG. You will be missed.