Lois Gertrude (Cimmiyotti) Reuter, 86, of Dubuque, Iowa, died on May 9, 2023, at her home.

Visitation will be from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, May 14, 2023 at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road in Dubuque, with a prayer service at 12:45 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial for Lois will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, May 15, 2023, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Key West, with Msgr. Thomas Toale officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Key West immediately following Mass.

