Lois Gertrude (Cimmiyotti) Reuter, 86, of Dubuque, Iowa, died on May 9, 2023, at her home.
Visitation will be from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, May 14, 2023 at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road in Dubuque, with a prayer service at 12:45 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial for Lois will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, May 15, 2023, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Key West, with Msgr. Thomas Toale officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Key West immediately following Mass.
Lois was born on November 24, 1936, in Ionia, Iowa, the daughter of Joseph and Helen (Fischbach) Cimmiyotti. In 1954, she graduated from St. Clair High School in St. Clair, Minnesota. Following graduation, Lois moved to Dubuque to work at Flexsteel Industries. Later she was employed at H&R Block, Merri-Mac, Hopper’s Greenhouse, and Kahle’s Furniture, before retiring from Medical Associates Clinic in 2003.
On December 2, 1961, she was united in marriage to Kenneth Reuter at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Dubuque. Six children were born to this union. In 1964, they purchased a farm near Key West, south of Dubuque, where she worked alongside her husband until they retired to Oak Park Place in 2022.
Lois was steadfast in her faith. A devoted and hardworking wife, mother, and grandmother, she poured herself into her family. She enjoyed playing cards, slots, and bingo, and was a wicked UNO player. Lois was a loyal friend and will be remembered for her extreme generosity. She will be greatly missed.
Lois is survived by her husband of 61 years, Kenneth; six children, Jeff (Dianna) Reuter of Iowa City, Jerry (Julie) Reuter of Basin, Wyoming, Mike (Kerry) Reuter of Sherrill, Julie (Dave) Sunne of Strawberry Point, Sherri (Greg “Pete”) Birkett of Durango, and Dave (Teresa) Reuter of Holy Cross; 15 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; four siblings, Jackie Ritter and Ronald Cimmiyotti, both of Charles City, Marlys Bade of Oakdale, Minnesota, and Gordon (Sandy) Cimmiyotti of Stacyville; and two sisters-in-law, Carol Cimmiyotti of Sargeant, Minnesota, and Betty Reuter of Key West.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents, her father- and mother-in-law, Sylvester and Celestine Reuter; a grandson, Adam Birkett; a sister, Leola (Pat) Brady; brother, Stanley Cimmiyotti; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Glenn Bade, Paul Ritter, Sharon Cimmiyotti, Janet Cimmiyotti, Lois (Arnold) Green, Clem Reuter, Harlan Reuter (MIA, Korean War), Leonard “Jack” Reuter, and Jim (Darlene) Reuter.
