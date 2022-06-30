CUBA CITY, Wis. — Charlene A. Hinderman, 92, of Cuba City, Wisconsin, passed away Tuesday, June 28, 2022. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 2, 2022, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Cuba City, Wisconsin, with Rev. David Flanagan officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 4-7 p.m. Friday at Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City, Wisconsin, where the parish scripture wake service will be at 3:45 p.m. Friends may also call from 9-10:15 a.m. Saturday at the church prior to the service.
Charlene was born on May 1, 1930, in Dubuque, Iowa, the daughter of Wesley and Ida (Weydert) Theill. She married Francis Hinderman on July 20, 1948. He preceded her in death on February 25, 2011. Charlene farmed with her husband, Francis, until about 1975, when they moved to town. She was an avid Packer fan and enjoyed gardening, bowling, dancing and playing euchre. She also enjoyed watching her children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events and her cut flower business.
Survivors include seven daughters, Judy Carlson, Prairie du Chien, WI, Janice (Tom) Laufenberg, Madison, WI, Joan Zeitler and Joyce (Jack) Connery, both of Platteville, WI, Jane (John Thornton) Evanhoff, Hazelhurst, WI, Jackie (Jim) Coyle, Cross Plains, WI, and Jolene (Scott) Murray, Kieler, WI; one son, Jerome (Sue) Hinderman, Cuba City, WI; one brother, Mervin (Rosie) Theill, East Dubuque, IL; a sister-in-law, Ruth Theill, East Dubuque, IL; 19 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; two sons-in-law, Dale Carlson and Bud Zeitler; two sisters, Merla (Carlisle) Jacobi and Lavonne (Jim) Heitkamp; and a brother, Wesley Theill.
