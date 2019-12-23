Patricia Ann Pfohl, 82, of Dubuque, died Sunday, December 22, 2019, at the Dubuque Specialty Care.
Visitation will be from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 26, 2019, at the Cathedral of St. Raphael, 231 Bluff St. The Mass of Christian Burial for Patty will follow at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday at the cathedral, with Rev. Father Greg Bahl as the Celebrant. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery in Key West.
Patricia was born July 7, 1937, in Dubuque, she was the daughter of Raymond P. and Helen Rudd Pfohl.
Survivors include several cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A special thank-you to Dubuque Specialty Care, especially Tammy for all their loving care and Lisa Flanagann for the loving care.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in care of the arrangements.