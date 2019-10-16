Marvin Earl Turner, 75 years old, of Independence, IA, died Monday, October 14, 2019, after a short illness at his home.
Funeral Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 18, 2019, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Winthrop, IA. Burial will be at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery, Independence, with military rites.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m., Thursday, October 17, at White Funeral Home, Independence. White Funeral Home, Independence, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.White-Mthope.com
Marvin is survived by his wife of 54 years, Nila Turner, of Independence, IA; three sons, Rick (Kris) Turner, of Asbury, IA, Rob (Jan) Turner, of Independence, IA, and Randy Turner of Manchester, IA; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; one brother, Robert (Marilyn) Turner, of Casa Grande, AZ; and one sister, Patricia Cornwell, of Tomah, WI.