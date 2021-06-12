DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Willem E. Valant, 20, of Dyersville, passed away Monday, June 7, 2021, at his home.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 14, 2021, at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville. Visitation will continue Tuesday from 9 to 10 a.m. prior to the funeral Mass.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at St. Francis Xavier Basilica in Dyersville. Rev. Tyler Raymond will officiate, and Deacon Keith McCarraher will assist. Burial will be at St. Francis Cemetery. Mass will be livestreamed at https://youtu.be/lbTnhN5GIHU.
Willem was born June 5, 2001, in Dubuque, Iowa, the son of Patrick Valant and Kathy (Kelchen) Schmidt. He graduated from Beckman High School with the class of 2020. He attended Kirkwood Community College and worked in Dyersville.
Willem is survived by his parents, Patrick Valant and Kathy (Dan) Schmidt, of Dyersville; siblings, Frank and Nathaniel Valant, both of Dyersville; grandparents, David and Kay Schmidt, of Conrad; and many friends, aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by grandparents, Francis and Virginia Valant, Ernest and Irma Kelchen and Marianna Kelchen; uncles, Michael Valant, David Rummells, Dean Havel and Randall Kelchen; and aunt, Lisa Kelchen.
Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville is assisting the family, and information is available at www.kramerfuneral.com. Online condolences and memorials may be sent to Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Ave. SW, Dyersville, IA, 52040.
Memorials are preferred to the Beckman Catholic High School Music Department or the Dubuque County Humane Society.