BOULDER, Colo. — Donald Graham Shields, of Boulder, crossed over into God’s arms when he died on Sunday, June 13, 2021. He had been a resident of the Veterans Administration Nursing Home at Fitzsimmons in Denver for the past 7 years.
Don was born in Attleboro, MA, on June 8, 1925, to Marjorie Agard and Graham Shields. He had resided in Litchfield, CT, Denver, CO, Burlington, VT, Pittsburgh and New York City, where he wrote news for Walter Cronkite at CBS.
Don married Kathleen Hamilton, of Denver, on December 28, 1958, and they had three children. He was a member of St. John’s Episcopal Church in Boulder.
He was awarded a B.S. and M.A. in Speech and Language Pathology from the University of Denver and a Ph.D. in Rehabilitative Medicine from The University of Pittsburgh. For 35 years, Don worked as a hospital Speech and Language Pathologist and specialized in treating Aphasia.
While in Iowa, Don was in demand from the Dubuque Telegraph Herald for his celebrated writing and photography. He contributed to numerous literary journals, including Julien’s Journal. In his retirement, Don enjoyed gardening and working as a docent at the Dubuque Museum of Art.
Don’s previous wife, Janet Shields, pre-deceased him and Don is survived by his former wife, Kathleen Hamilton Shields, his children, Bradley Shields, Judy Shields Absalon, Mark Agard Shields and Nancy Hamilton and by his grandchildren, Matthew Tobin Shields, John Skylar Goodhue and Vivienne Khong Shields.