ST. PETERSBURG, Florida — Timothy L. “Timmy” Pothoff 41, of St Petersburg, Florida formerly of Dubuque passed away unexpectedly at St Anthony’s Hospital in Florida on July 24th, 2022. Timmy’s life ended too soon; however, he was able to give the gift of life to four individuals by donating his heart, lungs, kidneys and liver.

To celebrate Timmy’s life, please join the family on Friday August 12, 2022, at Happy’s Place, 2323 Rockdale Road from 3:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road is assisting the family.

