ST. PETERSBURG, Florida — Timothy L. “Timmy” Pothoff 41, of St Petersburg, Florida formerly of Dubuque passed away unexpectedly at St Anthony’s Hospital in Florida on July 24th, 2022. Timmy’s life ended too soon; however, he was able to give the gift of life to four individuals by donating his heart, lungs, kidneys and liver.
To celebrate Timmy’s life, please join the family on Friday August 12, 2022, at Happy’s Place, 2323 Rockdale Road from 3:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road is assisting the family.
Timmy’s life experience began on January 13, 1981, in Dubuque, Iowa the son of Ronald and Betty (Schmitz) Pothoff. He graduated from Hempstead High School in 1999 and from Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida with a degree in Digital Media and Entertainment.
Tim was the light in a dark world; he loved to experience joy and spread it to whomever he could. He was compassionate, kind, and had so much love to give. He loved to have hour long deep conversations, with anyone willing to listen. He had a love for traveling, and from that he has gained friends all over the world. If you got to know Timmy, you got to love Timmy and there was no in-between.
With Timmy’s experiences in life came the best of stories. The type of stories your stomach would hurt from laughing so hard. Timmy started to establish more grounded roots when he purchased his home in St. Pete. He would spread his love and laughter amongst the community with his standup comedy gigs, and his Uber stories. Timmy was Intelligent beyond recognition, creative, kind, and funny. Timmy was passionate about alternative health, and lived his true most authentic life, and often was misunderstood.
“Fear of judgement is a prison that causes you to live a phony life.”
Those left to honor Timmy’s life include his parents Ron and Betty Pothoff; his siblings Lori (Bill) Metcalf, Jeff Meyer, Kristi Trowbridge, Angela (Ken) Halm, and Michael (Tanya) Pothoff. Nieces and nephews Michael, Shuree (Brian), Tyler (Samantha), Rachel, Ethan, Maddie, Mykenah, and Rylee; his aunts, uncles, close friends and his two cats Betelguise and Ashtar.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents and a niece Maria.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Tim’s name may be directed to the Dubuque Humane Society.
Thank you to his niece Shuree for providing this beautiful tribute of Tim’s life.
