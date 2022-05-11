Donald K. “Ducky” O’Meara, 88, of Dubuque passed away Friday May 6, 2022, at home.
A funeral service will be at 12:00 p.m. Friday May 13, 2022, at the Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory 2595 Rockdale Road, with Msgr James Miller officiating. Military Honors will follow by the Iowa Army National Guard and American Legion Post #6. Family and friends may gather after 10:00 a.m. Friday at the funeral home until time of service.
Don was born on April 26, 1934, in Dubuque the son of Leonard and Frances (Roling) O’Meara. He married Kathrine O’Meara on October 30, 1954, at the Church of the Nativity and she preceded him in death on February 23, 2019.
He served in the U.S. Army and after he was honorably discharged, he returned to Dubuque and worked as a carpenter for many years first at the Dubuque packing Company. He later worked at Frommelt Rite-Hite, and lastly for O’Meara Custom Products. He loved to go fishing and tinker with most anything
He is survived by his son Tim (Janell) O’Meara of Dubuque, two grandchildren Shane and Myranda O’Meara, a great granddaughter Marcella O’Meara; his sister Linda Callaway; three brothers Kenny (Jeanie) O’Meara, Mike O’Meara, and Jim (Charlie) O’Meara, along with many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Katherine; a daughter Tori O’Meara and siblings Leonard “Lenny”, Jerry, Dolores, Violet, Patty, Carol, and Donna.