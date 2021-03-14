Eleanor McGrath, of Dubuque, Iowa, loving wife and mother, answered the Lord’s call to return home at the grand age of 92 on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.
Rev. Paul Amlin will officiate the funeral service at 11 a.m. Monday, March 15, at Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home, 2659 Kennedy Road, where visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until time of service. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks and social distancing will be required. The funeral service will be live-streamed on the Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Facebook page. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery.
Eleanor was born on May 29, 1928, in Dubuque. The daughter of Louis and Sophia (Hiher) Freisinger. She married her best friend, Vernon McGrath, on September 18, 1948, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Dubuque. Their 72 years of marriage were filled with faith, hope, love, joy and peace. He preceded her in death on January 10, 2020.
She was a true woman of faith and was a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church. As time went on, Eleanor and Vern joined their family at Lord of Life Lutheran Church. She lived her faith, always sharing that faith with others, through both words and actions.
Her family was important to her. She enjoyed following and cheering Vernon while he played in horseshoe tournaments. She also loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Eleanor was very driven by her creativity, especially during the holidays, and loved to cook, bake and sing. She was also active in scouting. She was a den mother for Cub Scouts and a Girl Scout Leader.
Eleanor was an Avon Representative for over 30 years and was an elite member of the Avon Presidents Club.
Included in those left to cherish her memories are a daughter, Sherry (Duane) Ellerbach, of The Villages, FL; granddaughter, Lisa (Rob) Higareda; a son, Kevin (Guin) McGrath, of Dubuque; grandsons, Shawn McGrath and Brad (Justine) MGrath; great-granddaughter, Evelynn McGrath; grandson, Eric Jahnke; granddaughter, Sarah Jahnke; her son Mike’s children, granddaughter Beth McGrath, grandson Scott McGrath, and Great-Grandson Jackson McGrath and grandson Mike McGrath.
She is also survived by two brothers, Joe Freisinger and Richard “Dick” Freisinger; two brothers-in-law, Rusty Oberoffer and Chester (Eunice) McGrath; a sister-in-law, Coletta Schultz; and two former daughters-in-law, Carol McGrath and Colleen McGrath.
She was also preceded in death by her eldest son, Michael “Mike” McGrath; her parents; three brothers, Louie (Shirley) Freisinger, Paul (Darlene) Freisinger, and Earl Freisinger; a sister, Genevieve (Freisinger) Oberhoffer and her husband’s siblings, Anna Mae (Albert) Hoist, Ralph (Bernadine) McGrath and her brother-in-law Merlin Schultz.
The family would like to extend our appreciation to everyone at Bethany Retirement Center for all the care, kindness, and compassionate love you gave to our mother.