Edward J. “Ed” Ruh, age 71, of Dubuque, was called home peacefully at 10:05 a.m. on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at Stonehill Care Center, surrounded by his loving family.
To celebrate Ed’s life, family and friends may visit from 3 to 7 p.m. on Friday, February 7, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, where there will be a parish scripture service held at 2:45 p.m. To honor Ed’s life, funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 8, at Holy Spirit Parish, Holy Ghost Church, 2921 Central Avenue, with Rev. Mark Kwenin officiating. Entombment will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum.
Ed was born on June 16, 1948, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Francis J. and Mary (Glab) Ruh.
Ed was a proud, lifelong resident of Dubuque who attended Holy Ghost Grade School and graduated from Dubuque Senior High School. He was a hard worker who devoted 41 years to Adams Company as a machine operator and an inspector, until his retirement in 2013.
He was united in marriage to Debra Heming on May 28, 1983, at Holy Ghost Church in Dubuque, and they have been truly blessed with 36 years together. Ed and Debbie were fortunate enough to adopt a wonderful son, Joe, in 1989. Ed loved father/son bonding time camping and fishing, and looked forward to attending sporting events and Boy Scout outings. Joe was truly his pride and joy! Ed and Debbie were over the moon when Joe and his wife, Mia, blessed them with a granddaughter, Penelope, in 2013, and another granddaughter, Olive, in 2017, completely filling their lives with joy.
Ed was a faithful member of Holy Ghost Church, as well as a member of the Knights of Columbus. Ed also enjoyed spending time in the great outdoors in general, whether it be heading out to his favorite fishing hole for the day, or hitting the open road on his BMW motorcycle. He also liked spending time out in the woods hunting deer, pheasants, rabbits and turkey.
Ed especially enjoyed spending time with Debbie at their second home in North Buena Vista. We are heartbroken at losing our wonderful husband, dad, grandpa and brother, and will miss him more than words can ever express. We love you, Ed, and will cherish all of the countless memories we have made forever.
Those left to cherish Ed’s memory include his loving wife, Debra “Debbie” Ruh, Dubuque; his son, Joe (Mia) Ruh, Mapleton, ND; his two granddaughters, Olive and Penelope Ruh, Mapleton, ND; and his siblings, John C. (Phyllis) Ruh, Marion, IA, and Francine “Fran” Fagan, Dubuque.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Marie Ruh; and a brother-in-law, Aaron Fagan.
Ed’s family would like to thank all of the nurses and staff from Stonehill and Hospice of Dubuque for the outstanding care and support they have provided to Ed and his family.
Memorials will be accepted by the family to be distributed among his favorite charities.
