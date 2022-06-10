Hayley Ann Hubbell age 30, of Dubuque, IA, entered into eternal life on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at home.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 am on Monday, June 13, 2022, at St. Mary’s Church in East Dubuque with Fr. Dennis Vargas officiating. Burial will be in the East Dubuque Cemetery. The funeral mass will be live streamed on the Miller Funeral Home Group face book page.
Visitation will be from 1pm — 4pm on Sunday June 12, 2022, at Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque, where the parish scripture service will be said at 12:30 p.m. Sunday. There will also be a visitation on Monday at St. Mary’s Church from 9:30 — 10:15 a.m.
Hayley was born on May 15, 1992, in Iowa City, IA, the daughter of Chad Dickkut and Cassandra (Sandy) Hubbell.
Hayley attended Bowman Woods Elementary School in Cedar Rapids, IA, finishing her elementary education at Irving Elementary School in Dubuque, IA. From there she attended Washington Middle School and graduated from Dubuque Senior High School in 2010. She began studies at NICC. She worked at Hills and Dales and most recently at Casey’s General Store.
Hayley loved her family and countless friends. She shared her kind heart and loving soul. Her smile was contagious and would light up any room.
A big part of her life was her four years in color guard where she made life-long friends.
Hayley is survived by her mother, Cassandra (Sandy) Schilling, her stepfather James (Jamie) Schilling; her sister Courtney Dickkut; her grandparents, Dick Hubbell, Robert and Carol Dickkut, and her step grandparents Dale and Elaine (Meyer) Schilling; her aunts and uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father Chad Dickkut, her great grandmother Maxine Johnson and her grandmother Georgene Hubbell.
