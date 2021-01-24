Ralph V. Tigges, age 88, of Dubuque and formerly of East Dubuque, IL, was called home peacefully at 4:44 p.m. on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at MercyOne Dubuque.
To celebrate Ralph's life, family and friends may visit from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m., on Monday, January 25, 2021, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. To honor Ralph's life, funeral services will be held immediately following the visitation at 11 a.m., on Monday at Behr Funeral Home, with Deacon John Stierman officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, where full military honors will be accorded by the Dubuque Marine Corps League.
Ralph was born on March 29, 1932, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Edmund and Ella (Linden) Tigges.
Ralph honorably served his country as a U.S. Army Corporal from 1950-1952, during the Korean War. Upon his return, Ralph began his career with Dubuque Stamping and Manufacturing before going to Flexsteel Industries, where he was a machine operator. He devoted 42 years to Flexsteel until his well-earned retirement in 1997.
Ralph was united in marriage to Carol Schmitt on May 16, 1953, at St. Patrick’s Church in Dubuque. They raised their family together and were blessed with 49 years of marriage before Carol sadly passed away on August 26, 2002. Ralph was a loving husband, father and grandpa who worked hard, but also enjoyed spending quality time with his family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, siblings, neighbors and friends over the years. A friendly game of Euchre was sure to be happening. When he had a little down time, Ralph loved spending it in the great outdoors hunting and fishing. He looked forward to hosting an Annual Fish Fry at his house every Labor Day weekend to bring everyone together. He also enjoyed family time out on the river and at the cottage in Bellevue, Iowa. Ralph was truly a wonderful man and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
Those left to cherish Ralph’s memory include his children, Terrance “Terry” Tigges, Elk River, MN, Gerald “Jerry” (Gail) Tigges, Middleton, WI, Jeffrey “Jeff” (Cathy) Tigges, Dubuque, IA, and Jacqueline “Jackie” (Tim) Kruser, Cedar Rapids, IA; a special granddaughter, Ashley Tigges, with whom he spent a great deal of quality time, along with her dog, Cali; his six grandchildren; his six great-grandchildren; his sister, Anna Mae Wimer, Dubuque; and his special love, Marilyn VanOstrand, East Dubuque, IL.
Ralph was preceded in death by his loving parents; his wife, Carol J. Tigges; a son, Craig Tigges; a daughter, Becky Jo Tigges; four sisters, Arnelda Dress, Mildred Duggan, Marge Keenan and Eileen Pierce; and three brothers, Robert, Eldon and Cletus.
Our family would like to give a very special thank you to our brother, Jeff, and his daughter, Ashley, for providing the extra daily love, comfort and support required so Ralph could enjoy life in his home over the last several years. Marilyn also became a very close friend and spent quality time with Ralph and was an extension to our family. Your kindness is beyond words. Ralph’s family would also like to give special thanks to the very kind staff at Mercy Medical Center during his stay.
