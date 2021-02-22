Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
Mary J. Bruch, BVM, Dubuque — Visitation: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 26, Motherhouse Chapel, Mass of Christian burial: 10:45 a.m. Friday, at the chapel.
Peggy S. Demkier, Dubuque — Visitation: 1 to 5 p.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Dubuque. Services: 5 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Roger A. Ewers Jr., Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11:45 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Services: Noon on Thursday at the funeral home.
Barbara A. Waller-Gantenbein, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque. Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Verna M. Greenwood, Farley, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Farley. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Farley.
Robert E. Henning, Cascade, Iowa — Celebration of Life: 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, Community Presbyterian Church, Cascade.
Susan B. Huehnergarth, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Bellevue. Services: Noon on Saturday at the church.
Jacqueline S. Lang, Maquoketa, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bellevue, Iowa.
Anna L. Loeffelholz, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, Holy Ghost Church, Dubuque.