Jean Ann “Janann” Steger, 85, of Dubuque, IA, passed away Sunday, December 19, 2021, at home.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, December 27, at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Rd., Dubuque, where there will be a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. Masks are optional. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, December 28, at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, 2001 St. Joseph St., Dubuque. Rev. Dustin Vu will officiate. Interment will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Jean was born May 14, 1936, in Balltown, IA, the daughter of Anthony “Tony” and Mildred (Link) Jaeger. She graduated from St. Joseph’s Academy in 1954. Jean married Sylvester M. “Mike” Steger on August 24, 1957, at St. Francis Catholic Church, Balltown. He preceded her in death on May 2, 2004. Jean was employed at the Dubuque Packing Company until her marriage, and she later worked at the University of Dubuque until her health declined. Jean was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. Some of her simple pleasures in life included spending time with her family and grandchildren, family vacations, watching the Bulls, Hawkeyes, and Vikings, going shopping, baking, and taking long walks until her health declined. Jean also enjoyed playing with her favorite cat Molly.
Jean is survived by four children: Curt (Michelle) Steger of Columbus, OH, Tim (Jalaine) Steger, Kevin Steger, and Laurie (Mike) Lenstra, all of Dubuque; eight grandchildren, Michael and Lauren Steger, Steve, Holly, and Allison (fiancé Brian Kirk) Steger, and Alex (Jessica), Megan, and Emily Lenstra; her great-granddaughter, Ellie Lenstra, and another great-granddaughter due to arrive in January; her brother, Jerome (Donna Mae) Jaeger, of Dubuque; her sister, Ruth O’Toole, of Dubuque; and her brother-in-law, Gary Summers, of Findlay, OH.
In addition to her husband, Jean was preceded in death by an infant son, Gary, in November of 1958 and infant granddaughter, Jennifer Steger, in 1990; her parents; two sisters, Iola (Anthony) Kerper and Mary Summers; and her brother-in-law, Larry O’Toole.
The family would like to thank her son Kevin for his selfless devoted care of Jean that allowed her to remain in her home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.