Edna D. Abresch, 83, of Dubuque, passed away on July 2, 2021, at Stonehill Health Care Center.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at St. Catherine Catholic Church, with Father David Ambrosy officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, July 5, 2021, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, where a wake service will take place at 4:45 p.m.
Edna was born on July 29, 1937, in Bloomington, Wisconsin, the daughter of Adolph and Marie Wallenhorst. She graduated from high school, traveled and at one point even studied to become a nun, though those plans changed. She married Leroy Abresch on October 29, 1960, at St. Andrew’s Church in Tennyson, Wisconsin. They got right to work, and five rambunctious children followed. Lots of love, laughter and life filled a small ranch home on St. Catherine’s main road. Many times her first question as her children and any of the many childhood friends filed by a busy kitchen was, “Are you hungry?”
Another staple in Edna’s life was her faith, she made sure her children attended church services every Sunday. One of her ‘go to’ lines when misbehaviors occurred was, “Now you will have to go to confession!” She volunteered at many church functions and was a wonderful role model in every way. She was a Girl Scout Troop leader and loved to organize activities for them. Throughout the years, she fought cancer bravely in many forms — we lost track of the times she had surgery to remove tumors and cancerous body organs, with nary a complaint.
Edna retired from Mercy Medical Center, working 28 years in the dietary department. She was a supervisor in later years and proud of her contributions, from home to the hospital kitchens, no doubt she helped feed many over the years. Her most favorite of all hobbies was fishing, and she usually out-fished Leroy to his happy disdain. A fish fry followed feeding countless of family and friends. She also enjoyed camping at Massey and Cassville. She enjoyed crocheting blankets and making doilies that were generously shared with family and friends. She loved her cats, BeeBee and DeeDee.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Leroy Abresch; children, Deanna (Andy) Tomkins, Timothy Abresch, Bill (Diem) Abresch, Steve Abresch and Sara Bartella; a sister, Jeanette Sedbrook; and brother, Francis Wallenhorst. She was proud of her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Edna was preceded in death by her parents, Adolph and Marie Wallenhorst; her sisters, Florentine Abing and Patricia Heer; and a grandchild, Steven Tomkins, who surely met his grandma at those pearly gates.
Memorials may be directed to the Abresch family.
We wish to thank the many health care workers who have been part of Edna’s care. We especially want to thank Hospice, especially Nurses, Jennifer, Katie and Nikki, social worker there, and of course — Stonehill Health Care Center personnel for taking such kind care of Mom in a difficult time.