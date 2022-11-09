Leo Clarence Herbst, 85, died November 7, 2022 at Bethany Home in Dubuque.

Visitation will be from 11:30am-12:30pm, Thursday, November 10, 2022 at St. John the Baptist Church, Peosta. Funeral services will immediately follow at 1:00pm., Thursday at the church. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery where full military honors will be accorded.

