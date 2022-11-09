Leo Clarence Herbst, 85, died November 7, 2022 at Bethany Home in Dubuque.
Visitation will be from 11:30am-12:30pm, Thursday, November 10, 2022 at St. John the Baptist Church, Peosta. Funeral services will immediately follow at 1:00pm., Thursday at the church. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery where full military honors will be accorded.
Leo was born at home on May 8, 1937 in Zwingle, Iowa the son of Daniel and Armella (Thole) Herbst.
Leo graduated from Holy Rosary High School in La Motte, class of 1955. He served our country in the United States Navy from June 1, 1955- 1959.
He married Deanna Miller on August 15, 1962 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church. Together they shared 34 wonderful years of marriage and had two children. She preceded him in death on January 15, 1996.
Leo was employed at John Deere for 30 years.
After being alone for many years Leo met Sheila Devaney. On July 25, 2008 he married Sheila Devaney at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church.
Leo and his wife were members of St. John the Baptist Church.
Surviving is his wife, Sheila; children, Michael (Nancy) Herbst, of Virginia Beach, VA., and their children, Genna (Steve) Swartz and June Herbst, Mark (Shea) Herbst, of Peosta, IA and their children, Quinn and Tate Herbst; and three great- grandchildren, Stella, Abel and Oscar Swartz; Sheila’s children, Christi (Paul) Vermette, of Bettendorf, IA., Mark (Stephanie) Melson, of Fairfax Station, VA., and Maureen Melson, of Le Claire, IA; siblings, Paul (Pat) Herbst, of Peosta, IA., and Charlotte (Bill) Tindell, of West Des Moines, IA.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; brother, Robert Herbst; sisters, Louise McCarty and Jeanette (Bob) Welu.
Memorials may be given to the memory unit at Bethany Home in Dubuque and local Veterans organizations in the surrounding area.
Leo’s family wishes to extend a most heartfelt thank you to all the staff at Bethany Home for the wonderful care and love given to Leo. They would also like to thank all the doctors on Leo’s care team throughout the years and the nurses from Hospice of Dubuque.
The Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory is entrusted with arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.