Sister Dolores (Eugene) McAllister, OSF, 96, of Clare House, Dubuque, Iowa, passed away at 9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Clare House.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Francis House Chapel, Mount St. Francis Center at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 21, 2021. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Sister Dolores was born May 27, 1925, in Cascade, IA, the daughter of Joseph and Angeline (Klein) McAllister
She entered the Sisters of St. Francis on August 25, 1945, and made final profession of vows August 12, 1951. Sister received her bachelor’s degree in education at Briar Cliff College, Sioux City, IA. She ministered in Iowa at Holy Ghost, Holy Trinity, and Sacred Heart, Dubuque; Fillmore; St. Edwards, Waterloo; Luxemburg; Jesup; Cascade; and St. Donatus. She also ministered in Illinois at North Riverside.
Sister is survived by her sister, Rita Hoffmann; her brother, Joseph (Margaret) McAllister; her sisters-in-law, Beverly McAllister and Marlene McAllister; nieces, nephews, and her Franciscan sisters.
Sister was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Irene (Walter) Huber, Alberta (Hal) Van Nest, Loretta (Robert) Minton, Margaret (Joseph) Bakey, Kathleen McAllister, and Cecelia (Joseph) Koob; her brothers, James (Florence) McAllister, Donald (Cecelia) McAllister, Paul (Myrtle) McAllister, Robert (Margaret) McAllister, Charles McAllister, and Thomas McAllister; and a brother-in-law, Jerome Hoffmann.
The Sisters of St. Francis express their thanks to Hospice of Dubuque for their care and concern.
Memorials may be given to the Sisters of St. Francis, Dubuque, IA.
Miller Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.