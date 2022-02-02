EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Marilyn R. Stochl, 64, of East Dubuque, IL, passed away on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at home.
Visitation will be from 4:00 — 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 at the Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque, and from 9:30 — 10:15 a.m. on Friday at St. Mary’s Church, where the Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m., with Fr. Dennis Vargas officiating. There will be a scripture service at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. The funeral mass will be live-streamed on The Miller Funeral Home Group Facebook page.
Marilyn was born on July 28, 1957 in St. Louis, MO, the daughter of Ralph and Doris (Vonderhaar) Zahn. She was a graduate of Lindbergh High School in St. Louis, the class of 1975.
Marilyn formerly was employed at Panera Bread as manager until her retirement. She was a huge St. Louis Cardinals fan, enjoyed boating, vacationing, puzzles, playing shuffle board, and blues music, but most of all she loved her grandchildren dearly.
Surviving are four children, Craig (Melonie) Robinson, Stephanie (Ernesto) Adams, A. J. (Melissa) Stochl and Christine (Mitch) Kemp; 12-grandchildren, Kaitlynn, Arianna, Jayden, Evelyn, Zayden, Jameson, Maverick, Ernesto Jr, Jackson, Elijah and Greyson; her siblings, Mary Rose Breckenridge, Mark (Anna) Zahn, Michael (Karen) Zahn, Matthew (Suzanne) Zahn and Martin (Patricia) Zahn; numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph & Doris and a grandson, Asher Adams.
Marilyn’s family wishes to extend special thanks to all who have cared for their Mother over the years.
A Marilyn R. Stochl memorial fund has been established.