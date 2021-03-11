Rose Marie Pixler, 91, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on March 7, 2021, at Stonehill Care Center.
Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, March 12, 2021, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Holy Spirit Parish, Holy Ghost Church, with Rev. Steven Garner officiating. Burial will follow in Linwood Cemetery. Please remember to wear your face mask.
Rose was born on May 8, 1929, in Dubuque, the daughter of John “Jack” and Mayme (Wilhelm) Schumacher. She married Howard Pixler on October 15, 1971, in Las Vegas.
She loved yard work and creating beautiful gardens; when her work was complete, she enjoyed looking over it while watching the sunset. She enjoyed a glass of iced tea and reading a good book to pass time.
Rose was a member of Holy Spirit Parish, Holy Ghost church and loved attending church regularly.
She is survived by her two daughters, Sandra Tripp and Mary Frommelt, along with grandchildren and great-grandchildren who were close to her heart. She is also survived by her sister, Anna Mae (James) Lewis and many nieces and nephews.
Rose was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, June Herzberg; two brothers in infancy; her husband, Howard Pixler; her grandson, Jeremy Zimmerman; and her beloved dog, Bailey.
The family would like to thank Stonehill Care Center, Hospice of Dubuque and the staff at Unity Point Health, Finley Hospital for all their wonderful care they gave to Rose.