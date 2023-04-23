FORT DODGE, Iowa — James Howard Spiegel, age 78, was called home to God on April 15, 2023 at his home in Fort Dodge, Iowa.

Jim was born June 14, 1944 in Dubuque Iowa to Joseph and Bernadine Spiegel. He lived a full life in spite of suffering polio at the age of 10; which left him with speech and muscle weakness. He conquered the trials of an iron lung, days of speech and physical therapy and a strong will to not only survive, but to succeed.

