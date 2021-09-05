BELMONT, Wis. — Steven John Kenyon, age 46, of Belmont, Wisconsin, entered into everlasting life on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. Beloved husband and best friend of Wendy for 24 years; loving father and hero of Abigail (20); cherished brother to Lisa (Gary) Yeates, Lori Kenyon (Jeff Calder), and Linda Tyranski; dear brother-in-law to Jackie (Bob) Johnson, Brenda (Eric) Glab, and Angie (John) Lory; treasured Uncle to Kaleb, Lanie, Hope, Ellie, Katie, Justin, Zach, Megan, Jeremy, and Lily; dear son-in-law to Jerry and Karyn VonGlahn; and cherished nephew to all his aunts and uncles. Steve was preceded in death by his parents, John and Marilyn Kenyon, and his grandparents, Charles and Mary McComish and Earl and Leness Kenyon.
Steve was a devoted husband and father who treasured his entire family, showing them what it meant to have a strong, generous spirit. If someone needed it, he would give the shirt off his back or readily offer his broad shoulders when someone needed a good cry. People always remarked that Steve was one of the kindest people they knew.
Steve loved watching hockey, especially the Dubuque Fighting Saints, along with the Packers, Brewers, Bucks, and of course, the Wisconsin Badgers. He liked fishing, collecting baseball and football cards, and playing golf (although he was known to throw a club in frustration from time to time). Steve especially enjoyed filling the church, stage, home, or arena with his beautiful singing. He also loved playing with his dog, Reggie.
Steve worked at Land’s End in Dodgeville for 18 years. Steve’s favorite activities involved connecting with and helping others. He loved meeting new people and had a gift for gab, chatting up strangers from the time he could talk. He also enjoyed grilling, baking, and trying new recipes. Always interested in being of service, Steve was elected to the Belmont Village Board in April 2010 and the Fire Board in 2011.
Anyone who knew Steve will dearly miss his loving spirit, boisterous laughter, quick humor, and selfless generosity.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at St. Philomena Catholic Church, Belmont. Fr. Michael Tarigopula will officiate. Burial will be at the Belmont Cemetery. Friends may call from 4:00 — 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, or from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the mass on Wednesday at the church. Following the committal service, there will be a time of lunch and fellowship at the Sport’s Page, Belmont. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Steve Kenyon Memorial Fund. Online condolences may be made at www.melbyfh.com. The family is requesting masks be worn during your time in attendance.