Joyce L. Juber, 89, of Dubuque, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020.
Funeral services will be held on 11 a.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020, at St. Peter Lutheran Church with Rev. Matt Agee officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on September 5, 2020, in Baker Township Cemetery, Melvin, Iowa. The Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory is entrusted with arrangements.
Joyce was born on September 4, 1930, on the family farm near Melvin, Iowa, the daughter of Herman and Sylvia (Miller) Frey. She attended and graduated from Melvin Consolidated School in 1948 and was a clerk in the Melvin Post Office for years. On October 22, 1953, Joyce married Harold Juber at American Lutheran Church in Melvin. The couple lived in Albuquerque, New Mexico, for two years while Harold was in the Air Force. They returned to Melvin in 1955 to raise their family and rejoin the family business. Harold passed away on June 29, 1991, and in 2005, Joyce moved to Dubuque. Joyce was baptized, confirmed, married and was a longtime member of American Lutheran Church in Melvin. She was a member of ALCW, taught Sunday school, sang in the choir and belonged to several church women’s committees. For the past 15 years, Joyce was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church in Dubuque and several of its church groups. Family was most important to Joyce, especially family gatherings and grandchildren’s activities.
Joyce is survived by her daughters, Lynn (Dr. Tork) Harman, of Cedar Rapids, IA, and Pam (Wayne) Buchholtz, of Dubuque, IA; her son Bruce (Karen) Juber, of Worthington, MN; nine grandchildren, Daniel Dennis, Rachel (John) Quinlan, Sarah (Luke) Schwager, Rebecca (David) Kamin, Beth (Scott) Kilgore, Tim Buchholtz, Kristin (fiance’ Robert Bean) Buchholtz, Dr. Brian (Michelle) Juber and Megan (Seth) Lubbers; her great grandchildren, Audrey Joy and Josie Kilgore, Abigail and Elizabeth Dennis, Alina Buchholtz, Holden, Bennett and Viviana Quinlan, Philippa Joyce Juber, Henry Kamin and Anna Schwager.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; son-in-law, Dr. Darrell Dennis; her brother, Marvin Frey; and other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Luther Manor, Dubuque, Iowa.
“Please remember me with love and a smile!”