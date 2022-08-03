GALENA, Ill. — Otto F. Wrabl, a retired metalsmith, lithographer, and executive, died Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in hospice at Luther Manor, Dubuque, from complications of pneumonia.

The 17-year resident of the Galena Territory was 86 years of age. Mr. Wrabl, who emigrated to this country in 1952 and subsequently became a naturalized citizen, was born in Marburg-an-der-Drau (Maribor), Austria, to parents Franz and Juliana (Vertic) Wrabl in 1936. He was raised as an ethnic German. His childhood years were marked by the chaos of World War II, including seven years in a displaced person’s refugee camp. Soon after arriving in Gary, IN, Mr. Wrabl decided to settle in the Chicago suburbs. He took an entry-level position at Fuze-On Corporation in Mount Prospect, IL, and rose through the ranks to become vice-president. He was proud at the time of being able to afford, and acquire, one of the first (candy-red) Mustang sports cars. True to his roots, Mr. Wrabl organized a successful skiing club and was a member of the cultural organization Schwaben-Verein, where he played soccer and performed a traditional folk dance. Through these activities, he began dating Carol Gidel, a nurse.

