Shirley A. Domeyer, Holy Cross, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, Holy Cross Catholic Church. Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. at the church.

Carolyn M. Heuertz, Charleston, S.C. — Services: 11 a.m. today, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Maquoketa, Iowa. Visitation: 9 a.m. until time of services at the church.

Joann A. Kasik, Dubuque — Services: 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road. Visitation: 4 p.m. Thursday until time of services at the funeral home.

Frederick A. Kaufman, Potosi, Wis. — Services: 3 p.m. today, St. Andrew Catholic Church, Tennyson, Wis. Visitation: 1 p.m. until time of services at the church.

Wayne L. Krouse, Lake Elmo, Minn., formerly of Dubuque — Services: 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home, Milan, Ill. Visitation: 1 p.m. Wednesday until time of services at the

funeral home.

Kathryn E. Miller, Iowa City — Services: 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Visitation: 3 p.m. Thursday until time of services at the funeral home.

Ann O’Brien, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Raphael’s Cathedral.

John M. O’Connor, Dubuque — Services: 4 p.m. Wednesday,

Oct. 23, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church.

Robert H. Powers, East Dubuque, Ill. — Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday,

Oct. 22, St. Mary’s Church, East Dubuque. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. today, and 9 to 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque.

C. Michael Reilly, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. today,

St. Columbkille Catholic Church.

Bobbie J. Shell, Lancaster, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, United Methodist Church, 216

S. Monroe St., Lancaster.

Dave Udelhofen, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory, 3869 Asbury Road. Visitation: 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, until time of services at the funeral home.

Cathy A. Umscheid, West Des Moines, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. today, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque, Ill.

Tags