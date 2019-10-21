Shirley A. Domeyer, Holy Cross, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, Holy Cross Catholic Church. Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. at the church.
Carolyn M. Heuertz, Charleston, S.C. — Services: 11 a.m. today, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Maquoketa, Iowa. Visitation: 9 a.m. until time of services at the church.
Joann A. Kasik, Dubuque — Services: 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road. Visitation: 4 p.m. Thursday until time of services at the funeral home.
Frederick A. Kaufman, Potosi, Wis. — Services: 3 p.m. today, St. Andrew Catholic Church, Tennyson, Wis. Visitation: 1 p.m. until time of services at the church.
Wayne L. Krouse, Lake Elmo, Minn., formerly of Dubuque — Services: 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home, Milan, Ill. Visitation: 1 p.m. Wednesday until time of services at the
funeral home.
Kathryn E. Miller, Iowa City — Services: 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Visitation: 3 p.m. Thursday until time of services at the funeral home.
Ann O’Brien, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Raphael’s Cathedral.
John M. O’Connor, Dubuque — Services: 4 p.m. Wednesday,
Oct. 23, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church.
Robert H. Powers, East Dubuque, Ill. — Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday,
Oct. 22, St. Mary’s Church, East Dubuque. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. today, and 9 to 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque.
C. Michael Reilly, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. today,
St. Columbkille Catholic Church.
Bobbie J. Shell, Lancaster, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, United Methodist Church, 216
S. Monroe St., Lancaster.
Dave Udelhofen, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory, 3869 Asbury Road. Visitation: 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, until time of services at the funeral home.
Cathy A. Umscheid, West Des Moines, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. today, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque, Ill.