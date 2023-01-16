Shirley “Kaye” Wagner, 82, of Dubuque, passed away Saturday, January 14, 2023, at home.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, January 17, at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Rd., Dubuque. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, January 18, at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home. Rev. Crystal Dunlap Weber will officiate. Interment will be in Asbury Cemetery.
Kaye was born April 27, 1940 in Waterloo, Iowa. She married Ronald D. Wagner in 1959 at Center Grove Methodist Church, Dubuque. He preceded her in death in 2005. Kaye was a member of Center Grove Methodist Church. Kaye and Ron owned and operated Wagner Nursery for many years. Her passion was being out in the sales yard, chatting with customers, weeding, and taking care of the grounds. Kaye cared for the plants at Dupaco and DuTrac Credit Unions. Kaye loved spending time outdoors with her grandkids-camping, fishing, morel hunting, knitting, gardening, and feeding the wild animals and birds. Kaye gave her heart and soul to her family and foster children.
Kaye is survived by her children, Richard (Paula) Wagner, of Epworth, IA, Deborah (Paul) Barnett, of Dubuque, Doug (Amy) Wagner, of Asbury, Dawn (Bob) Stewart, of Dubuque, and Ronald (Silvana) Wagner Jr., of Dubuque; grandchildren, Rickie (Linda) Wagner, Rebecca (Ryan) Kremer, John (Kim) Freund, Kayla Barnett, Cameron Barnett, Nick (Gabby) Barnett, Ben (Teresa) Barnett, Doug (Molly Fagan) Wagner Jr., Tyler (Erica Gulino) Wagner, Drew (Beth Kretz) Wagner, Quinn Wagner, Jessica Stewart, Stephanie Stewart, Luca Wagner and Alex Wagner; 17 great-grandchildren; her sister, Patricia Felderman, of Dubuque; her special niece, Julie (Gary) Werner; her sister-in-law, Nancy (Larry) Zimmer; and her brother-in-law, Edward (Peg) Wagner. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, Don and Doris Kies, and Vern Titus; a sister at birth, Elsie Titus; her brother, Melvin (Diane) Titus; her dog, Becky; and her cat, Tomer.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to all the family and friends for their care and support of Kaye; No Place Like Home (especially Sara); Hospice of Dubuque (especially Chris); Dr. Cao and his nurse, Melissa; and to Tina and Nicole.
