James W. “Jim” Goetzinger, age 70, of Dubuque, passed away at 7:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Luther Manor. To celebrate Jim’s life, private family services will be held at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Entombment will be in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum. The service will be available for the public to watch on the Behr Funeral Home Facebook page on Monday, December 7, 2020.
Jim was born on August 22, 1950, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Delbert and Rosemary (Murphy) Goetzinger.
Jim graduated from Wahlert High School in 1968, and from Loras College in 1972. Jim received a BA in Social Studies and Education, and earned a coaching endorsement (PE) there. Jim has held many jobs, most of the time more than one at the same time. From 1965 to 2009, Jim’s jobs included working at Jim’s Drive-In, working the hog kill at the Dubuque Packing Company, teaching 7th grade at St. Mary’s in East Dubuque along with being the Athletic Director, bartending at the Finale and Dave’s Point After, manager of the Dunleith Pool and Park in East Dubuque, owner and operator of Goetz’s Tap, and substitute teaching from 1979 to 2009 for Dubuque Community Schools, East Dubuque Public Schools, Dubuque Parochial Schools, Western Dubuque Schools, and Hillcrest. He also held many coaching positions from 1972 to 2009. He coached 5 sports at St. Mary’s in East Dubuque while he taught there. He coached 8th grade football and Junior Varsity Football at East Dubuque Public School, along with basketball. Jim coached girls’ basketball and track at St. Mary’s in Dubuque, 8th grade football at Holy Ghost (Jim was the last Holy Ghost football coach), and junior high football and basketball at Washington Junior High in Dubuque.
He was united in marriage to Patricia “Pat” Hutchcroft, on July 22, 1989, at Holy Trinity Church in Dubuque. They have enjoyed 31 wonderful years together. Jim was active in his community and was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose Dubuque Lodge #355 and Elks Lodge #297. In his free time, Jim enjoyed playing Bridge, Euchre and Cribbage, as well as going out to eat with family and friends. Jim also enjoyed watching tv, especially if the Bears or the Cubs were playing. Jim was an outgoing man and a friend and mentor to many, he will be greatly missed.
Those left to cherish Jim’s memory include his wife, Patricia “Pat” Goetzinger, Dubuque, IA; 2 brothers, Thomas (Marsha Neville) Goetzinger and Roger (Debbie) Goetzinger, both of Dubuque, IA; and his in-laws, Darlene (Jim) Fuerstenberg, Dubuque, IA, Terry (Connie) Hutchcroft, Dubuque, IA, Rose (Russ) Allen, Hiawatha, IA, Sheila (Dave) Peterson, Maple Grove, MN, Tom (Karen) Hutchcroft, Robbins, IA, Sharon Hutchcroft, Cedar Rapids, IA, and Karen (Ed) Spring, Dubuque, IA.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents.
Jim’s family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Salas and his nurse, Allison, and the nurses and staff of Luther Manor, for all of their kind, compassionate and professional care of Jim.
Memorials will be accepted by the family to be distributed among his favorite charities and may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. James Goetzinger Family.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.behrfuneralhome.com