WORTHINGTON, Iowa — Gerald J. Klaren, 55, of Worthington, Iowa passed away, the Lord was ready, while family and friends were not ready to say goodbye to him on Monday, June 6, 2022, due to a massive heart attack at Mercy One Medical Center in Dyersville, Iowa.
Visitation for Jerry will be held from 2 to 8 p.m., Thursday, June 9, 2022, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Dyersville, Iowa, where a prayer service will be held a 1:30 p.m. and a rosary will be held at 7 p.m. Visitation will also be held after 9 a.m. on Friday at St. Paul’s Church in Worthington, Iowa.
Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Friday, June 10, 2022, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Worthington, Iowa, with Rev. Dennis Quint presiding. Burial will be held in St. Paul’s Cemetery in Worthington, Iowa following mass.
He was born October 14, 1966, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Wayne and Ann (White) Klaren. He received his education from St. Paul Catholic School, and was a 1985 graduate of Beckman Catholic High School in Dyersville, Iowa. Jerry was also a graduate of Northeast Iowa Community College in Calmar. Jerry was blessed with two boys Nathan and Chris. Jerry was united in marriage to his best friend Jill Poma on June 21, 2014.
Jerry served the surrounding area as a volunteer EMT, with the Dyersville and Cascade Ambulance Services. Jerry was a respected Master Electrician and proud owner and operated of Klaren Electric Company for over 30 years. Together with his wife Jill they owned and operated the Morning Star Gas Station in Worthington, Iowa.
Jerry was known for his quick wit, sarcasm, and doing the electrical repairs that no one else could do. But most of all he would want to be remembered for his kind and gentle soul. He loved his 80’s music especially Jon Bon Jovi, that he enjoyed along with his boys and good friend, Jeff. Jerry’s family meant the world to him. He was a very competitive card player and loved to win!
He is survived by his wife, Jill Klaren of Worthington; two sons, Nathan and Chris Klaren; stepchildren that he loved as his own, Dominique Poma (Buck), Anthony (Marianne) Poma, Danielle Poma (Ryan), Denise Poma (Luke); grandchildren, Miles and Diem; his parents, Wayne and Ann Klaren of Worthington; brother, David Klaren of Monticello; sister, Sara (Kevin) Wilgenbusch of Richardsville; niece, Alyssa Koppes (Matt Lattner) of Bankston; nephew, Josh Klaren of Monticello; step niece and nephew, Adam (Erica) and Alyssa Wilgenbusch of Rickardsville.
He is also survived by his aunts and uncles, Darrel (Marilyn) Klaren, Ladd (MaryLee) Wessles both of Dundee, Janice Tegler of Dyersville, Harold (Mary Lou) White of Worthington, and Mary Jane White of Earlville.
He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Leo and Evelyn Klaren; maternal grandparents, Ed and Louise White; sister-in-law, Jenny Klaren; and many aunts and uncles that loved him dearly.
A video tribute may be viewed and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com.
