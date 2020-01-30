Florence M. (Rauch) Kafar, age 89, of Dubuque, was called home peacefully on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family.
There will be no services or visitation, according to Florence’s wishes. Burial will be in Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA. Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St., is in charge of arrangements.
Florence’s family would like to express our love and admiration to her son, David, for the love and selfless care that he gave to mom 24 hours a day in her time of need. Also a heartfelt thanks to everyone at Hospice of Dubuque for all of their outstanding care of Florence.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Hospice of Dubuque. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.behrfuneralhome.com