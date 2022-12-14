Shirley J. Davies, Garber, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, Guttenberg. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Guttenberg.
Sabrina M. Foley, Monroe, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Erickson Funeral Home, Shullsburg; and 10 to 10:45 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, St. Matthew Catholic Church gymnasium, Shullsburg. Mass of Christmas burial: 11 a.m. Thursday at the church gymnasium.
Clarence E. Hansel, Strawberry Point, Iowa — Service: 11 a.m. today, Colesburg United Methodist Church.
Anelene Heidenreich, Stockton, Ill. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16, Calvary United Methodist Church, Stockton. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Elizabeth A. Kalb, Dubuque — Visitation: 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church.
Craig A. Kelley, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Service: 6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Nancy J. Pechous, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, St. Raphael Cathedral. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Ashley E. Russell, Shullsburg, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15 and 10 to 10:45 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16, Centenary United Methodist Church, Shullsburg. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Roger L. Sedgwick, Potosi, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, with a Masonic service at 7 p.m., Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville; and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, First English Lutheran Church, Platteville. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Mildred Shores, Savanna, Ill. — Visitation: 9 to 10:40 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 15, Law Jones Funeral Home, Savanna. Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Savanna.
Edmund F. Stecklein, Monticello, Iowa — Visitation: 8:30 to 10:45 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Monticello. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
David J. Studier, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at the funeral home.
Cyril B. Thiltgen, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, St. Raphael Cathedral.
Merlin W. Timmerman, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena; and 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Hazel Green, Wis. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Zachary D. Woods, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bellevue. Service: 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
