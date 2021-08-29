Bobbi Alpers, Maquoketa, Iowa — Celebration of life: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, The Bistro at Carson Celebration of Life Center, Maquoketa.
Dorothy F. Birky, Cascade, Iowa — Celebration of life: 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, Community of Christ Church, Hiawatha, Iowa.
Donald S. Carroll, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, Garrity Funeral Home, Prairie du Chien. Service: 11 a.m. Sept. 11 at the funeral home.
Kay H. Hammer, Apple River, Ill. — Visitation: 11:30 to 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, St. Michael’s Church, Galena, Ill. Mass of Christian burial: 1 p.m. Tuesday at the church.
William R. Hottenstein, Dubuque — Celebration of life: Noon to 4 p.m. today, Blackhawk Pavilion, Galena (Ill.) Recreation Park.
James Kolker, Guttenberg, Iowa — Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. today, Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, Guttenberg; and at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 30, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Guttenberg. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Mary E. O’Malley-Zoll, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, St. Columbkille Catholic Church. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
William Swart, Jr., Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 30, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Helen M. Werner, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, at the funeral home.