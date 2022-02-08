EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Herbert L. “Herb” Gruel, age 86, of East Dubuque, IL, passed away peacefully at 9:25 p.m., on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at home surrounded by his loving family. To celebrate Herb’s life, family and friends may visit from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, where there will be a parish scripture held at 6:30 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at St. Mary’s Church in East Dubuque, with Rev. Dennis Vargas officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery where full military honors will be accorded by the Dubuque Marine Corps League.
Herb was born on January 17, 1936, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Herbert and Rose (Plossel) Gruel.
Herb attended Sacred Heart School and joined the U.S. Army when he was 19. He was united in marriage to the love of his life, Florence Schneider, on July 18, 1959, at St. Raphael’s Cathedral in Dubuque. They have been truly blessed with 62 years of marriage and 4 wonderful children. Herb was a hard worker who was employed with Carr, Adams & Collier before spending 36 years at John Deere Dubuque Works, until his retirement in 1995. In his free time, Herb enjoyed watching both dirt track and NASCAR racing and going camping with family and friends. Herb loved to travel. When the kids were small he would load up the whole family in the Surburban, dogs included, and hit the open road every year. He made it to 48 of the 50 states, only missing Hawaii and Oregon, a feat he was very proud of. Herb also took the kids to several amusement parks and would find a nice bench to sit on while patiently waiting for Florence and the kids to get done with the big thrill rides. Herb’s faith was also a big part of his life. He was a long time member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in East Dubuque. Family, however, was always the most important part of his life, Herb truly loved spending time with everyone and sharing his stories. The world was a brighter place because Herb was here. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
Those left to cherish Herb’s memory include his wife, Florence Gruel, East Dubuque, IL; his 4 children, Greg (Mary) Gruel, East Dubuque, IL, Lisa Kuhl, Hazel Green, WI, Kathy (Les) Harling, Dubuque, IA and Laurie (Mike Kimball) Groff, Colorado Springs, CO; 12 grandchildren, Sarah (Mitchell) Taylor, Hunter (Lindsey Jackson) Gruel, Molly (Hunter Duster) Gruel, Zach Kuhl, Connor (Alex) Kuhl, Riley Kuhl, Rachel Kuhl, Cole (Ali) Roepsch, Rose (Donald Bruce) Roepsch, Autumn (Kyle Flickinger) Roepsch, Jordan (Peter) Palomino and Cody (Luke Avetian) Stockert; 16 great-grandchildren; his in-laws, Joe (Alene Rohrer) Schneider, Richard Schneider, Linda Ernst, Sue Schneider and Wanda Schneider; and several nieces and nephews.
Herbert was preceded in death by his parents; a son-in-law, Ray Kuhl; his siblings, Norma (William) Duenser, Carol Ann (Wayne) Kramer, Robert (Lois) Gruel and Gerald (Irene) Gruel; and his in-laws, Marie Schneider, Marian Schneider, Milt Ernst, Jack Schneider, Ray Schneider and Mary (Joe) Safrens.
Herb’s family would like to thank all of the doctors and nurses who have cared for him, especially Hospice of Dubuque, we appreciate all of you more than words can express.
The family will thankfully receive your support through greeting cards and memorials in Herb’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Herb Gruel Family.
